Jason Jay Snyder
November 30, 1971- October 02, 2022
Jason Jay Snyder, 50 of Gardners, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. He was born November 30, 1971, in Carlisle, PA, to Ondrea (Stelzer) Snyder and the late William "Rusty" Snyder.
Jason was a Carlisle High School Graduate, class of 1990. His current employer was PR Hoffman in Carlisle as a Junior Assembly Mechanic. Prior to this, he worked at Tooling Dynamics of York, PA where he completed his certification as a Tool and Die Maker. Other employers were Pyrotek and AMP in Carlisle, PA and Tyco Electronics in East Berlin, PA. Jason was a member of Celebration Community Church in Dillsburg and Haussman's Hunting Club in Tioga County. He was Commander Jason with the Royal Rangers Outpost 404. Jason enjoyed camping, kayaking, hunting, and spending time in God's creation with his family and friends. He enjoyed creating his outdoor haven on their farm in Gardners. His dream was to share this haven with others. He had a heart for those who served in the military and would often shake the hand of a veteran he saw and thanked them for serving. His favorite activity was spending time with his precious son Cody and being a Dad.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years of marriage, Melissa (Smith) Snyder of Gardners; son, Cody Snyder; brother Chris (Danielle) Snyder of Newville; sisters Pegan (Tim) Smith of Newville and Megan (Brian) Sieber of Mifflintown. In addition, nieces Krista and Rebecca Day, and nephew Caden Snyder.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Celebration Community Church, 1048 S Mountain Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019 with Rev. Mike Hammer officiating. A visitation will be held at 2:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will be held at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Celebration Community Church, C/O Cody Snyder Fund. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.Com to offer condolence to the family.