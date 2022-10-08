Jason Jay Snyder

Jason was a Carlisle High School Graduate, class of 1990. His current employer was PR Hoffman in Carlisle as a Junior Assembly Mechanic. Prior to this, he worked at Tooling Dynamics of York, PA where he completed his certification as a Tool and Die Maker. Other employers were Pyrotek and AMP in Carlisle, PA and Tyco Electronics in East Berlin, PA. Jason was a member of Celebration Community Church in Dillsburg and Haussman's Hunting Club in Tioga County. He was Commander Jason with the Royal Rangers Outpost 404. Jason enjoyed camping, kayaking, hunting, and spending time in God's creation with his family and friends. He enjoyed creating his outdoor haven on their farm in Gardners. His dream was to share this haven with others. He had a heart for those who served in the military and would often shake the hand of a veteran he saw and thanked them for serving. His favorite activity was spending time with his precious son Cody and being a Dad.