Jason Hewitt Russell

May 13, 1974- June 04, 2022

Jason Hewitt Russell, 48, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. He was born May 13, 1974, in Carlisle, PA, to Cyrus H. and Beverly J. (Hummel) Russell.

Jason was a Carlisle High School Graduate. He worked for J&J Service Solutions as a Field Service Technician. He was a life member of Citizen's Fire Company No. 1 of Mt. Holly Springs and was previously Captain of the Special Police. Jason was a board member and coach for Mt. Holly Springs Little League. Jason was an avid motorcycle rider.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Mary Cook, of Mt. Holly Springs; children, Amanda Kendall of Shiremanstown and Megan Kendall of Mt. Holly Springs; grandson, Josh Kendall; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his faithful canine companion, Cruzer.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Donna Hildebrand officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), P.O. Box 24, Dillsburg, PA 17019. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.