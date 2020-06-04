× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Marie (Kruger) Williams formerly of Carlisle passed away peacefully at the home of a friend in Phelan, California, on May 6, 2020. She was 93.

Born in Buffalo, NY, on January 26, 1927, she graduated from Bennett High School. In 1951, at the age of 24, Janice was chosen queen of the Bicentennial Celebration of Cumberland County, PA, held in Carlisle. She traveled extensively as a cabin attendant for American Airlines from 1952 until her marriage in 1959. Thereafter, she worked for several transport companies as an administrative assistant, in Winston-Salem, NC, Carlisle and finally in Orange, CA. Throughout her life she lived in Winston-Salem, NC, Depew, NY, Carlisle, PA, and Orange, CA; but ultimately settled and retired to Phelan, California.

She was a preceded in death by her husband, James Turner Williams; her parents, Elmer William Kruger and Mary Margaret (Kruger) Weibley; and her sisters, Dorothy May Greenway (Nate) and Betty Jean Nitsche (Bruce). She is survived by six nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Jan, and many grand nieces and nephews.