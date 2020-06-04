Janice Marie (Kruger) Williams formerly of Carlisle passed away peacefully at the home of a friend in Phelan, California, on May 6, 2020. She was 93.
Born in Buffalo, NY, on January 26, 1927, she graduated from Bennett High School. In 1951, at the age of 24, Janice was chosen queen of the Bicentennial Celebration of Cumberland County, PA, held in Carlisle. She traveled extensively as a cabin attendant for American Airlines from 1952 until her marriage in 1959. Thereafter, she worked for several transport companies as an administrative assistant, in Winston-Salem, NC, Carlisle and finally in Orange, CA. Throughout her life she lived in Winston-Salem, NC, Depew, NY, Carlisle, PA, and Orange, CA; but ultimately settled and retired to Phelan, California.
She was a preceded in death by her husband, James Turner Williams; her parents, Elmer William Kruger and Mary Margaret (Kruger) Weibley; and her sisters, Dorothy May Greenway (Nate) and Betty Jean Nitsche (Bruce). She is survived by six nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Jan, and many grand nieces and nephews.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed going to the temple. She enjoyed serving in her church callings and especially loved being the church librarian for many years. It gave her great joy to visit while handing out pictures and supplies which allowed her to be a friend to all. She was a tender caregiver to a gentleman who had severe health issues. For many years she faithfully cared for him until his passing. She loved being active and in shape.
She enjoyed walking and spending endless hours working in her yard planting and tending anything that would bloom to make her desert property a beauty to behold. She loved travel adventures with her girlfriends from Phelan; Alaska being the pinnacle!
A memorial service will be held by friends and family at a later date. Janice’s ashes will be spread in the Pacific Ocean.
