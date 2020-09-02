Janice M. Garman, age 90, of Carlisle died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Carlisle with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 29, 1930 in Bloserville, PA to the late Charles and Annie Fry Snyder and was the widow of Bobby L. Garman.
Janice had retired from the former Carlisle Hospital after 46 years of services as an LPN. She was a member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church in Carlisle and A.A.R.P. Janice enjoyed all types of Crafts and going to craft fairs and taking bus trips with her family and friends. She also took extreme pleasure in buying birthday gifts for children at Safe Harbor and also for the Easter and Christmas seasons.
She is survived by a son, Stephen (Debra) Garman of Schuylkill Haven, PA, daughter, Susan (David) Wilhelm of Carlisle, two sisters, Amy McAllister and Linda Dunbar both of Bloserville, PA. In addition, she is survived by her three loving grandchildren, Rachel Correa, Zachary Grenoble and Olivia Tanner and her 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Synder.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA. Officiating will be the Rev. William E. Pipp. Burial will be in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle, PA. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made to Safe Harbor of Carlisle, https://safeharbor.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
