× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice M. Garman, age 90, of Carlisle died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Carlisle with her loving family by her side.

She was born on June 29, 1930 in Bloserville, PA to the late Charles and Annie Fry Snyder and was the widow of Bobby L. Garman.

Janice had retired from the former Carlisle Hospital after 46 years of services as an LPN. She was a member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church in Carlisle and A.A.R.P. Janice enjoyed all types of Crafts and going to craft fairs and taking bus trips with her family and friends. She also took extreme pleasure in buying birthday gifts for children at Safe Harbor and also for the Easter and Christmas seasons.

She is survived by a son, Stephen (Debra) Garman of Schuylkill Haven, PA, daughter, Susan (David) Wilhelm of Carlisle, two sisters, Amy McAllister and Linda Dunbar both of Bloserville, PA. In addition, she is survived by her three loving grandchildren, Rachel Correa, Zachary Grenoble and Olivia Tanner and her 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Synder.