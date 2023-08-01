Janice E. Sale
Sept. 27, 1940 - July 28, 2023
CARLISLE - Janice E. (Chronister) Sale, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at UPMC West Shore.
A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Jacob Waybright officiating. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle United Methodist Church.
