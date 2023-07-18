Janice Corfield Hays

May 13, 1940 - July 3, 2023

Janice Corfield Hays passed away on July 3rd at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her husband Raphael Smead Hays II and her son Edward Gardner Hays II.

Jan was born May 13, 1940, to the late Ruth and John Corfield and was raised in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Penn State University and sang with the PSU Chapel Choir. She completed post graduate work at the University of PA and Newark State College. Jan worked at Gill St Bernard's in Bernardsville, NJ first as a teacher and later the Early Childhood Coordinator and Facility Campus Director. She also sang with the Rutgers University Choir for 35 years.

Raphael and Jan Hays returned to Carlisle in 1995. Jan was on the Board of Directors for Frog Switch & Manufacturing Company. She also served on the boards of the United Way, Dickinson College Children's Center, Cantata Carlisle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region and Habitat for Humanity. Jan also volunteered with Project Share and was a trustee with Carlisle Family YMCA, was involved with the Carlisle Civic Club and helped with Student Reading Support at Hamilton Elementary School. She was a member and former elder of the Second Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of the CCHS and received the Milton E. Flower Historian of the Year Award in 2006. In 2013, she was awarded the Alexis de Tocqueville Humanitarian Award by the United Way.

Jan is survived by her sister Judith Corfield Starkey, brother John Weller Corfield and Ellinor Hays Dyke, her sister-in-law. She had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on July 22, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt Street Carlisle, PA or Hospice of Central PA.

