Janice Clark Jekel

October 06, 1934- August 14, 2022

Janice C. Jekel passed into eternity on August 14, 2022. Jan was born on October 6, 1934, in Springfield, MA, to Clifford Albert Clark and Lilla Miriam Rubena Ritcey Clark, and is survived by her sister, Eleanor Santos, of Longmeadow, MA. She graduated from high school in Turners Falls, MA, and received her BA in sociology from the U. of Massachusetts and her masters of social work from Smith College for Social Work. Jan Married James F. Jekel 64 years ago and was mother to: Clifford Jekel, Mark Jekel, Linda Jekel and Timothy Jekel. Her descendants include eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

After her children were grown, Jan became director of social services at the Elim Park Home in Cheshire, CT, and developed her love of music. Taking up the bassoon, she played in, and became president of, the Hamden, CT, Symphony Orchestra and founder of the Wayland Woodwind Quintet. In 2009 she moved with her husband to Camp Hill, PA, where she joined the West Shore Symphony Orchestra. Jan continued to do all she could to help keep musical and biblical gatherings in homes a living reality.

Jan's great loves were her family, her faith, and her friends. She was a faithful member of the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Carlisle and rested her hope in Christ. She loved home Bible studies, and playing music at home and elsewhere, including at Cape Cod, MA, with her many musical friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Carlisle; the West Shore Symphony Orchestra; the Hamden, CT, Symphony Orchestra; or the charity of your choice.

"Good night sweet princess, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

All are welcome to join Jan's family at her gathering of family and friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service beginning at 2:00 p.m. all at New Covenant Fellowship, 4500 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050; with Pastor Jeremy Brandenburg officiating. Jan's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at the church immediately following the service. Cremation was private. Guests are invited to bring along photographs of Jan to post on her memorial poster board.

Jan's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.