Janice B. Cominsky

Janice Sue (Baldwin) Cominsky, 80, passed away on February 3, with her children at her side.

She was born the youngest of seven children into a working class family in rural Grundy, Virginia. The family scratched out a beautiful life together despite lacking modern conveniences such as running water, an indoor bathroom, or more than two bedrooms.

Janice left Virginia at the age of 17 to work in Washington D.C., where she met and married Ron Cominsky, her loving husband of more than 60 years. In a career spanning 45 years, she went on to work for the United States Department of Labor, the U.S. Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg, Electronic Data Systems, and Hewlett Packard.

Janice had a zest for life and looked at everything cheerfully and with great optimism. She loved watching birds and feeding treats to the dogs of the neighborhood. She loved all sports of the University of Maryland, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She loved Diet Coke and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. She loved her family more than anything and was filled with pride at their every accomplishment. She saw value in every person—stranger or friend—and was quick to help another, even if it meant she went without. She was a lady who used her Southern drawl and her personal example to teach her family and those that knew her the simple joys of life.