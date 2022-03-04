Janeth Plumpton

Janeth Ross Plumpton (Thomson) passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
Janeth was born on June 26, 1935 in Ridley Park, PA, to William Ross Thomson and Helen Janet Thomson (Adams). Jan survived a brother, William Adams and a sister, Helen Joan. On April 12, 1958, she married Vincent William Plumpton Jr. in Swarthmore, PA. They raised and she is survived by four children: Susan (David) Gery, William (Debra) Plumpton, David Plumpton, and Linda (Stephen) Simasek. She leaves eight grandchildren: Brandon, Jeffrey, Meredith, Hannah, Kelsey, Michael, James, and Joseph, and five adored great grandchildren: Jackson, Liam, Logan, Max, and Parker.
Jan spent her life in many places, working as an airline stewardess and later relocating with family from Delaware and Pennsylvania to Oklahoma, California, New Jersey, and New York, before once again settling in Pennsylvania. She spent the last several years in Carlisle.
Jan was always ready to host extended family and friends for a party, reunion, or holiday and she always made everything fun. For her, it was always worth getting together, no reason needed. She was always open to try something new, and was insatiably curious about the world outside, ready to conspire to go discover something together, and to marvel at some new discovery: birds and wildlife, national parks and natural places, a new town, or a small museum. She always saw the limitless possibilities in every new experience. She taught the avoidable regret of not doing something, of not taking the chance, of not seizing the opportunity. She was selfless when it came to family and friends, and was not above a private joke, an irreverent prank, or being the instigator—no matter the formality of the event—but she was generally victimless. There was nothing she would not do for others.
Jan was a very creative person. She was a talented artist which included painting, drawing, photography, needle work, crochet and knitting. Most of her creations were given as gifts or in support of charitable organizations.
A memorial for family and friends to celebrate Jan’s life will be scheduled in the future.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, Carlisle PA is handling the arrangements, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com to sign the guestbook.