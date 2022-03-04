Janeth Plumpton

Jan was always ready to host extended family and friends for a party, reunion, or holiday and she always made everything fun. For her, it was always worth getting together, no reason needed. She was always open to try something new, and was insatiably curious about the world outside, ready to conspire to go discover something together, and to marvel at some new discovery: birds and wildlife, national parks and natural places, a new town, or a small museum. She always saw the limitless possibilities in every new experience. She taught the avoidable regret of not doing something, of not taking the chance, of not seizing the opportunity. She was selfless when it came to family and friends, and was not above a private joke, an irreverent prank, or being the instigator—no matter the formality of the event—but she was generally victimless. There was nothing she would not do for others.