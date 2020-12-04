Janet S. Woltz

Janet Marie (Seitz) Woltz passed from this earthly life into the presence of our great God on Monday, November 20, 2020. Born October 16,1926 in Newville, PA, she was the daughter of John T. and M. Ruth Martin Seitz. She was always ready to reach out with kind words and deeds. She loved people and valued every person she met.

Janet grew up experiencing the simple joys of country life with her four siblings on the Seitz Farm located on Mount Rock Road. Upon her graduation from Newville High School in 1944, she completed beauty school in Harrisburg. She owned and operated the beauty shop on Main Street in Newville. Janet shared 52 years of marriage with her beloved, Harvey W. Woltz, who precedes her in death. Together, they served at the Newville First Church of God where Janet taught many children about God's redeeming love. Her life centered on serving the body of Christ at her church, making a home and raising their daughter, Ann, for whom she and Harvey waited and prayed for 15 years. Their home was a hub of activity with Janet at the center hosting family gatherings, card clubs, coffee and cookouts with neighborhood friends, and hair styling.