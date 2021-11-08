Janet May Bailey

Janet May (Boyd) Bailey, 86, of Newville passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021.

She was born February 22, 1935 in Newville, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of daughter of Fred A. and Reba M. (Swartz) Boyd.

Janet enjoyed listening to gospel music, reading, watching baseball, and baking. She also loved spending time with her family, and she gathered her whole family for Sunday lunch each week for decades. She was an involved member of the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church and then the Newburg First Church of God.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by two sons, Thomas A. (and wife Kimberly) Bailey and Harry R. "Rick" (and wife Kimberly) Bailey, and one daughter, Barbara A. (and husband Robert) Diehl, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one sister, Patsy A. Rolar, and one brother, Wally A. Boyd. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry R. Bailey, Sr., two brothers, Donald A. Boyd and William S. Boyd, and one sister, Ada M. Brandt.

A viewing will be held, Thursday November 11, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:00 PM in the Newburg First Church of God. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM in the church with Rev. James Moss officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Newburg Church of God Missions Board, 260 Newburg Road, Newburg, PA 17240.