Janet Lucille Brenneman

Janet, 82, of Mechanicsburg, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Janet's survivors include her husband, Duke, and her children, Karen Howard and Forrest Brenneman. You may remember Janet from First Church of God, Rakestraw's, or Giant Food Stores.
Join Janet's family for her services via internet video chat or telephone conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 2:30 to 4:00 by emailing a request to Directors@Buhrig.com at least one day prior to services.
Janet's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Janet's full obituary, view her memorial video, offer condolences, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle, and sign her guest book by visiting Janet's official obituary page at Buhrig.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.