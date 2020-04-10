Janet Lucille Brenneman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janet, 82, of Mechanicsburg, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Janet's survivors include her husband, Duke, and her children, Karen Howard and Forrest Brenneman. You may remember Janet from First Church of God, Rakestraw's, or Giant Food Stores.

Join Janet's family for her services via internet video chat or telephone conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 2:30 to 4:00 by emailing a request to Directors@Buhrig.com at least one day prior to services.

Janet's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Janet's full obituary, view her memorial video, offer condolences, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle, and sign her guest book by visiting Janet's official obituary page at Buhrig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Brenneman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.