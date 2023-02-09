Janet L. Grimm

October 05, 1932- February 08, 2023

Janet L. Grimm, 90, of Dillsburg passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Celebration Villa, Dillsburg.

She was born October 5, 1932, in Carlisle the daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie (Ludt) Clay.

Janet was the widow of Robert L. Grimm.

She is survived by a son, Alan R. Grimm of Dillsburg; a daughter, Carol A. Knarr of Carlisle; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 311, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com