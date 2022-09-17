Janet June Wickard

June 10, 1935- September 16, 2022

Janet June Wickard, 87, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. She was born June 10, 1935, in Orbisonia, PA to the late Emory J. and Maisie (Madden) Covert.

Janet was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church in Carlisle. She was employed by her sister at Massey Custard Stand where she met her husband Robert in 1955. Janet was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, attending their games and other activities.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Wickard; children Monda L. Wickard of Mechanicsburg, PA and Miranda A. Shaw and her husband Craig of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren Ashley Strawser and her husband Lee, Haylie Dorazio and her wife Stephanie, Cody Wickard, Kyle Wickard, Clayton Shaw, and Samantha Shaw; sister Debra Shields and her husband Richard of Mt. Union, PA; brother Barry Covert of Orbisonia, PA and daughter-in-law Lesa A. Wickard of Carlisle, PA.

In addition to her late parents, Janet was preceded in death by her son Bryan L. Wickard; granddaughter Olivia M. Shaw along with six sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30AM until service time. Interment will be in Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, 110 Fern Ave, Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

