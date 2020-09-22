× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet G. Roush, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born on April 19, 1933 in Mechanicsburg to the late Lester and Margaret (Mayberry) Mellinger.

Janet was a 1952 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was later employed by Carlisle Area School District in the cafeteria. Janet was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of The Gideons International. She was a longtime member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren where she served as a deacon and was a former Sunday School Teacher. Janet was a caring person who always gave of herself to help others. She loved the time that she spent with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, George S. Roush of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Heather (husband Timothy) Rohrbaugh of Carlisle and Matthew Fraker (husband Jason Ferrell) of Glen Allen, VA; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Maddie, and Eli Rohrbaugh and Addie and Nellie Ferrell; and her son-in-law, Harold Fraker of Carlisle. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by four children, twin infant daughters, an infant son Dennis, and a daughter Wendy Fraker.