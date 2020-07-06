Janet F. Weaver, 85, formerly of Mechanicsburg, died on July 5, 2020, at Heritage Harbor, at Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center in Carlisle.
Janet was born August 17, 1934 in Blaine, the daughter of the late George W. and Mary (Wagner) Weaver. She was a graduate of Perry High School. She was employed at the Navy Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, retiring in September 1993 with over 42 years of service.
Janet was an independent, caring, and generous woman actively supporting many charitable organizations whose missions were directed at providing aid and assistance to others. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard and was an avid animal lover. She was especially fond of the family's boxer pups over the years, and in recent months was always cheered and encouraged by their in-person visits.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a stepsister, Faylene (Carl) Schlusser, of Linglestown; a stepbrother, Richard (Phyllis) Knauss of Lemoyne, and a niece, Kimberly J. Ketterer, of Harrisburg. Surviving to mourn her passing are her brother George A. (Leslie) Weaver of Boiling Springs; nieces and nephews including: Dennis (Dawn) Schlusser of Sarasota, Florida, Robert W. (Lori) Weaver of Mechanicsburg, Kimberly K. Weaver of Carlisle, Deborah S. (Steve) Myers of New Cumberland; John R. (Heather) Ross and Rebecca A. Ross of Mechanicsburg, as well as many other extended family members and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Burial and private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Janet's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033, Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028, or to a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, caregivers and staff of Heritage Harbor and Hospice for All Seasons for their professional and personal loving care and kindness to Janet, and their support to her and the family.
Messages of condolence may be shared by visiting www.hollingerfuneralhome.com.
