Janet F. Weaver, 85, formerly of Mechanicsburg, died on July 5, 2020, at Heritage Harbor, at Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center in Carlisle.

Janet was born August 17, 1934 in Blaine, the daughter of the late George W. and Mary (Wagner) Weaver. She was a graduate of Perry High School. She was employed at the Navy Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, retiring in September 1993 with over 42 years of service.

Janet was an independent, caring, and generous woman actively supporting many charitable organizations whose missions were directed at providing aid and assistance to others. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard and was an avid animal lover. She was especially fond of the family's boxer pups over the years, and in recent months was always cheered and encouraged by their in-person visits.