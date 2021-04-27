Janet E. Noggle

Janet Elaine Noggle, 85, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 23, 2021. She battled cancer valiantly for the last year. Janet was born May 8, 1935 in Carlisle to the late Earl C. and Helen (Sprow) Baish. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Dale L. Noggle. She was also preceded in death by brothers, E. Richard (Dick) and R. Robert (Bob) Baish and sister Jean E. Toms. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Lavon. She also surrounded herself with her many nieces and nephews their children and their grandchildren that made her life complete.

Janet was a graduate of Carlisle High School with the Class of 1953 and was a life-long member of the Carlisle First Church of God. She started her working career with Rufe Chevrolet in Carlisle. From there she went into banking services with PNB and ADP and finally retiring from Keystone Financial Trust/Farmers Trust Co. During her "Retirement" she worked alongside Michael, Lavon and Dale in the family's embroidery business. She also became a Tip Staff with the Cumberland County Courts. She enjoyed working with her courthouse family and especially the times spent with her Judges, their staff and helping jury's feel comfortable with the sometimes-difficult tasks they were assigned. A lifelong resident of Carlisle Janet enjoyed volunteering to promote Carlisle. She worked many events sponsored by Downtown Carlisle, The Carlisle Chamber and especially liked ushering at the Carlisle Theater. This year would have been her 50th year as a Member of the Carlisle Swim Club. Janet (Aunt Janet) loved her Church and her faith in God was unconditional. She loved her family and her commitment to them was unbelievable. She loved her friends and the time spent with them brought so much joy to her life. The earthly world has lost a truly wonderful person and the heavenly world has gained a beautiful soul.