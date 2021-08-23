 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet D. (Kipe) Wenger
0 Comments

Janet D. (Kipe) Wenger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Janet D. (Kipe) Wenger

Janet D Wenger, 90, Shippensburg, PA passed away at her church in Newville, PA. She was born in Fredrick, MD to Earl and Daisy Kipe.

She was a very witty house wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She loved flowers and family.

Janet is survived by her husband of 70 years, Blair E Wenger and 5 children; Bonita (wife of Joe) Hunter, Charleston, WV; Dennis (husband of Janet L) Wenger, Newburg, PA; Donna Rhea (wife of Steven) Music, Carlisle, PA; Delores Traxler, Walnut Bottom, PA; and Frank (husband of Charlene) Wenger, Huntsdale, PA. She has 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and survived by 5 brothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Diane Wenger, a great granddaughter, Elizabeth and great grandson, Trevon, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

Funeral services were held July 27, 2021 with Rev Lyndell Durr officiating. Interment followed at Air Hill Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News