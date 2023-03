Janet A. Lloyd, 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle with Rev. Kenneth Hoke officiating. Burial will be Cumberland Valley Memorial Garden. Memorials may be made to The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.Since1853.com to view a full obituary.