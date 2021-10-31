Jane Elizabeth Clopper, 83, of Carlisle, Pa passed away October 28, 2021, in the UPMC West Shore. She was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Richard Kenneth and Edith (Eslinger) Enders and was the widow of Joseph Ralph Clopper.

Jane graduated from the John Harris High School and worked for Harrisburg Dairies. She later retired from AMP, Inc. and worked for Homestead Senior Care, after retirement. Jane was a member of the New Life Baptist Church, New Cumberland. In her spare time, she enjoyed the company of her cats and going to breakfast with her friends, who will miss her greatly.

Surviving is her son, Scott Clopper of Carlisle; stepsons, Stephen Clopper of Queens, NY and Brian K. Clopper of York Springs; grandson, Tylor M. Clopper; and siblings, Nancy Krouff of FL and Don Enders of Harrisburg.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.