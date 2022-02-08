Jan D. Reynolds

Jan graduated from high school in Johnstown, PA and attended Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. She worked for the Department of the Navy during WWII and later retired from Kemper Insurance in Summit, NJ. Jan was a resident of Monroe Township Pennsylvania for 31 years during her retirement. She was a member of the Molly Pitcher Stitchers, the Duke of Gloucester Society in Williamsburg, VA, a lifetime member of the Cambria County Historical Society, and a very active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Cumberland County Chapter where she previously served as the Vice Regent and Chairman of the Naturalized Citizens Committee. Jan was passionate about volunteering her time to help others. She was a lifelong active volunteer for the Republican Party and volunteered for over 20 years at local polling places in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Jan was also a volunteer at the Camp Hill Veterans Administration Clinic for over 20 years and at the Cumberland County Historical Society where she was a member.