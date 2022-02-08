Jan D. Reynolds, 97, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.
She was born January 31, 1925, in Johnstown to the late Edward E. and Erma (Boehm) Dunkle and was the widow of H. Wade Reynolds, Jr. who passed in 1995.
Jan graduated from high school in Johnstown, PA and attended Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. She worked for the Department of the Navy during WWII and later retired from Kemper Insurance in Summit, NJ. Jan was a resident of Monroe Township Pennsylvania for 31 years during her retirement. She was a member of the Molly Pitcher Stitchers, the Duke of Gloucester Society in Williamsburg, VA, a lifetime member of the Cambria County Historical Society, and a very active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Cumberland County Chapter where she previously served as the Vice Regent and Chairman of the Naturalized Citizens Committee. Jan was passionate about volunteering her time to help others. She was a lifelong active volunteer for the Republican Party and volunteered for over 20 years at local polling places in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Jan was also a volunteer at the Camp Hill Veterans Administration Clinic for over 20 years and at the Cumberland County Historical Society where she was a member.
She is survived by four loving sons, Wade E. (wife Pam England) Reynolds of Richmond, VA, Brian C. (wife Terri) Reynolds of Amelia Island, FL, C. Todd (wife Joyce) Reynolds of Leola, PA, and Gregg D. Reynolds of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren, Dr. Abigail (husband Jarrett) Skov, Douglas (wife Jaclyn) Reynolds, Rebecca L. (husband Brian) Reynolds, Katherine (husband Jason Melberg) Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds (companion Indigo Gordon), and Emily Reynolds (companion Christopher Chappelear) and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Melberg and Leonard J. Skov.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, PA. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jan to Shriners Children's Hospital, 3551 N. Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19140.
