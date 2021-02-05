Jamie M. Beals, age 44, of Carlisle, PA passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her home in Carlisle with her loving family by her side after fighting a courageous and hope-filled battle with brain cancer.

She was born in Carlisle, PA on June 16, 1976 to Thomas A. and Wendy Macdonald Oiler of Carlisle. Jamie was the loving wife of Jason R. Beals and the mother of Emilie G. Beals and Isaac T. Beals.

Her testimony was an inspiration to many as she remained anchored in her strong personal faith and was a constant encouragement to others.

Private burial will take place at the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church 290 Petersburg Rd. Carlisle, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in Jamie's name be made to Hope Heals (hopeheals.com/donate).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.