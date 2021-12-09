Jamie Kristine Brown Dove, 41, formerly of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home in Mechanicsburg. She was born on June 14, 1980, in Carlisle and is the daughter of Shirley Brown Petresky of Carlisle and the late Van I. Brown and the late Peter P. Petresky. Jamie was a 1998 graduate of Carlisle High School and has worked at George's Subs and Pizza in Carlisle for the last 17 years. Jamie had a great love for dogs and enjoyed going to the beach. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter Gretchen Alexis Petresky of Annapolis, MD, one son Tristen Dayne Shannon of Mt. Holly Springs, two brothers, Jason Alan Brown of Shippensburg and David Van Brown of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. Jamie was truly loved by her boyfriend Jason Trostle and will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Michael Minnix as the officiant. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.