James S. Shughart, 75, of Carlisle, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 24, 1945 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Clarence Shughart, Jr. and Sophia (Bohn) Shughart.

Jim graduated from Carlisle High School. He retired from Dickinson College's grounds crew after 29 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 101, Carlisle Eagles and the former Cumberland - Goodwill Fire Co.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Linda L. (Boyles) Shughart, one brother, Stanley Shughart, Sr., two nieces, two nephews and his dog Trixie. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Shughart, Sr.

Services will be private. www.EwingBrothers.com.