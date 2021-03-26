James S. Eberly, Jr., 88, husband of the late Vesta M. (Stone) Eberly passed away at his home in Carlisle, PA on Thursday, March 25, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born in Plainfield, PA on September 16, 1932 to the late James S. Eberly, Sr and Daisy (Wilson) Eberly.

James served in the United States Army for four years. He retired after 37 years from the former Reeves Hoffman Company.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, sports, dirt track racing at Williams Grove Speedway and traveling to AZ. James especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

James is survived by his daughter Wanda S. Allfrey (Wayne) of Carlisle; son Bob Eberly (Sue) of Carlisle; granddaughters Becky Leach (Darryl) of Carlisle and Allison Ellis (Robert) of Spotsylvania, VA; grandsons Alex Eberly of Reston, VA; great grandchildren Shawna and Evan Winkleman and Donovan Leach; great-great grandchildren Donnie and Amari Leggs-McNeely