James Rose, 37, of Carlisle, Pa. passed away Friday, April 11th. He is the son of Barbara Rose of Carlisle and Robert Rose of Vero Beach, Fl. James is a 2002 graduate of Carlisle High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Reagan Rose, a brother Rob Rose and sister-in-law Mei Rose, of Dalian, China, and his aunts and uncles, Bob and Sue Otway of Carlisle, Bill and Cyndy Rose of Vero Beach, Fl., and MaryAnne and Joe Falero of Ft. Worth, Tx.

After completing high school James attended Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Fl. During his time in Florida he enjoyed fishing, playing golf and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. Upon his return to Carlisle he worked as an electrician. James also volunteered at Project Share which he thoroughly enjoyed.

James was a kind, big- hearted guy who was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors. He will be missed by many.

Donations in his memory can be sent to Project Share at 5 N. Orange Street #4, Carlisle, Pa. 17013

To plant a tree in memory of James Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.