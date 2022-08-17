James Robert Eberly

Bob graduated from Carlisle High School in 1976, and soon after embarked on a cross-country adventure working and enjoying life with his friends. In 1983, Bob returned to Carlisle with his soon-to-be wife Sue Ann Clark. Sue and Bob were married in 1987 and became parents to Allison and Alex. Throughout his life Bob gave back to the Carlisle community by coaching several softball and baseball teams and volunteering at the Carlisle Salvation Army. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends who enjoyed taking long hikes and going to concerts with Bob. He was employed for 25 years with the former C. H. Masland & Sons in Carlisle until its closing.