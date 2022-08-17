James Robert Eberly
May 23, 1958- August 15, 2022
Carlisle resident James Robert (Bob) Eberly, 64, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1958, in Carlisle and was the son of the late James S. Eberly, Jr. and Vesta (Stone) Eberly.
Bob graduated from Carlisle High School in 1976, and soon after embarked on a cross-country adventure working and enjoying life with his friends. In 1983, Bob returned to Carlisle with his soon-to-be wife Sue Ann Clark. Sue and Bob were married in 1987 and became parents to Allison and Alex. Throughout his life Bob gave back to the Carlisle community by coaching several softball and baseball teams and volunteering at the Carlisle Salvation Army. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends who enjoyed taking long hikes and going to concerts with Bob. He was employed for 25 years with the former C. H. Masland & Sons in Carlisle until its closing.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Sue Eberly, one daughter Allison Ellis (Rob) of Locust Grove, VA, one son, Alexander Eberly (Amanda) of Reston, VA, one sister Wanda Allfrey of Carlisle and one grandson, Graham Ellis.
A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Richard Reese officiating. Burial will be private at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Carlisle Salvation Army. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.