James R. Paviol, 66, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born in Carlisle, PA January 3, 1954 and was a resident of Kansas City, KS, Melbourne, FL and Houston, TX. Jim was an Electronics Engineer, graduated from PSU ‘74 & ‘80, KU in ‘00. He designed communications RFIC, RF & Microwave equipment. He enjoyed electronics design and was a ham radio operator since ‘74. Jim owned and operated a dBM Microwave from ‘83-87. He liked to build and fly RC airplanes, play guitar, and scuba dive. He loved travelling and new adventures. Jim was ambitious and creative.
He leaves behind his son, Philip Paviol, step-sons, Corey and Nickolas Bruner, with Linda Paviol; brothers, John, Dave, Ed, and Bill Paviol along with a host of extended family, and friends, especially his companion Kathy J. Cruse. A service will be held at Ashland Cemetery in Carlisle, PA on July 25 at 10:30 AM.
