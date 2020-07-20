James R. Paviol, 66, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born in Carlisle, PA January 3, 1954 and was a resident of Kansas City, KS, Melbourne, FL and Houston, TX. Jim was an Electronics Engineer, graduated from PSU ‘74 & ‘80, KU in ‘00. He designed communications RFIC, RF & Microwave equipment. He enjoyed electronics design and was a ham radio operator since ‘74. Jim owned and operated a dBM Microwave from ‘83-87. He liked to build and fly RC airplanes, play guitar, and scuba dive. He loved travelling and new adventures. Jim was ambitious and creative.