James R. Carpenter, Sr.

James R. "Jim" Carpenter, Sr., age 86 of Newville, PA died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence with his loving family at his side. He was born in Harrisburg, PA on February 12, 1934 to the late Sellers F. and Mary M. Ellinger Carpenter and was the widower of Helen P. Jones Carpenter who passed on January 19, 2020.

He is survived by his son, James R. Carpenter Jr., two daughters, Nancy P. Carpenter and Donna M. Bertolini, and three brothers, Barton, William, and Frank Carpenter.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

