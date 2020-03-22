James Owen Murphy Jr., 71 of Sarasota, FL, passed away March 13, 2020. Born on Nov. 13, 1948, on the USS Repose, Tsingtoa, China. Jim was a graduate of George Mason University, a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War, a world traveler, and sports enthusiast. In addition to being a veteran, Jim’s career included work for George Mason University, Annapolis Naval Base, PA Dept of Environmental Protection, and locations in Kabul, Afghanistan. More importantly Jim’s best work was his giving heart. Whether it was driving from VA to PA to care for his mom for 20 years; or sending a funny text, recipe email, or a gift-wrapped package of opened gum, Jim was always sure to check in and surprise you- not taking any friendship for granted.