James O. Houston, 86, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 6, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Wilbur S. and Mary E. (Calaman) Houston.

James had been employed by J.C. Wentzel & Sons, Rohrer Bus Co., Brenneman's Furniture, Midway Skate Guard and Carlisle Tire & Rubber. He was an avid model railroader and also enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a past member of the Turnpike Ramblers Motorcycle Club. Most especially, James cherished every moment he was able to spend with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary E. (Snyder) Houston; children Cathy L. Detwiler and her husband Harry of Mt. Holly, Deborah L. Nastelli and her husband David of Newville, Lisa A. Hocker and her husband Scott of Carlisle, Douglas A. Moffitt and his wife Kim of Dillsburg, Denyce L. Etzweiler, and her husband David of Boiling Springs and Kevin W. Moffitt and his wife Kathy of Carlisle. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to his late parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife Marjorie A. Houston.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held on Friday from 12:00PM until service time. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.