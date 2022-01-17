James "Mark" Clippinger, 81, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 15, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00AM until service time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.