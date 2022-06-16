James Madigan

James S. Madigan

June 10, 1939- June 11, 2022

James Scully Madigan passed away peacefully Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Carlisle Hospital after an extended illness and just celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Jim graduated from Canton High School (PA) in 1957 and served 50 years for the International Union of Operating Engineers.

He was an avid Nationals baseball fan and regularly attended spring training in Florida. Jim also enjoyed Steelers games, fishing and tripsacations with his family and grandchildren. He loved his pets and left behind Felix the cat.

He is survived by his wife: Catherine (Comrie) Madigan; daughters: Denise Young (Greg), Megan Francisco (Ron); son: Robert Madigan (Lauren) as well as his four grandchildren: Rowan Young, Royce and Rawley Francisco and Grayson Madigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Mildred (Breese) Madigan and his brother: Robert Madigan.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle.

Jim served in the United States Army and will be buried in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com