× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James M. Manion, 76, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Friday, April, 10, 2020 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

He was born April 15, 1943 in Akron, OH to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Warren) Manion and he was the widower of Cynthia (McClintock) Manion.

Jim honorably served in Vietnam in the US Army. He was employed by PPG for 32 years as the shipping coordinator before he retired in 2004.

He is survived by five children, Marion (husband Allen) Schultz of Elizabethtown, Victoria E. Beck of Elizabethtown, Timothy A. (wife Rebecca) May of Mt. Holly Springs, Paul R. May of Carlisle, and Faith Marchiano of Las Vegas, NV; one brother, Patrick R. Manion of Florida; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jim was preceded in death by one sister, Helen D. Shiplett; two infant brothers; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be announced at a later date.