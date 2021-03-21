James L. Walters, age 81, passed away at his home in Carlisle, PA on Friday, March 19, 2021.

He was born in Carlisle on March 5, 1940 to the late John P. and Hilda S. (Wolf) Walters.

James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juliana B. (Harder) Walters; daughter Lischa M. Walters of Carlisle; sons Larry M. Walters of Carlisle and John P. Walters and his wife Tina of Carlisle; son-in-law Mike Wiles. Also survived by two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his daughter Sherrie L. Wiles.

At the request of James, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17103.