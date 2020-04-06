James L. Goodhart, age 68, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. Born March 16, 1952 in Carlisle, he was the son of Betty (Cohill) Goodhart of Carlisle and the late Charles Goodhart.
Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran and had retired from PPG. He was a member of the Lower Allen VFW Post 7530 and enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles and the Green Bay Packers.
Surviving is his loving wife, Karen Goodhart; his daughter, Kaitlyn Musselman and husband Adam of Orrtanna; two grandchildren, Charles and Elizabeth; and his brother, John Goodhart and wife Joy of Mechanicsburg.
Memorial services will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.
