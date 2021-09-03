James L. Bailey, 88, of Newville passed away peacefully Wednesday September 1, 2021 in UPMC Carlisle.

He was born January 20, 1933 in Carlisle the son of Harry Filmore and Mabel Woods Bailey.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army, he had worked at Pepsi-Cola in Newville and retired from Kings Gap State Park.

He was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, and the Mifflin Athletic Association. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Vyann Geer Bailey.

Jim is survived by his brother Robert Bailey, his close friend Libby Schlusser, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harry R. Bailey, Carl Bailey, and John Bailey his sisters Betty Lay, Mary Mains, Catherine Burkholder, Ethel Snyder, and Virginia Russell.

A graveside service and military honors will be held Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 1 PM in Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery, Newville, with Rev. Jeffrey Cartwright officiating.