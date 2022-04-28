James (Jim) L. Gitt

June 17, 1943- April 26, 2022

James (Jim) L. Gitt, 78, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 17, 1943, in Mt. Holly Springs, to the late John C. and Mary (Bigham) Gitt and was the widower of Brenda (Swarner) Gitt.

Jim was a Boiling Springs High School graduate, class of 1961, and retired from AMP after almost 20 years of service.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammie Gitt of Carlisle, Amy Lyke of Carlisle, and Jodi Gitt- Etter, and husband, Jesse, of Shippensburg; two grandchildren, Janelle Garman Thomas, and husband, Jason, and Jarret Garman; two great-grandchildren, Peyton, and Cayden; and his four cats. He was preceded in death by his sister, Allegra Smith.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the services on Saturday in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.