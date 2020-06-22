× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James H. Lovedahl, 80, of Carlisle, PA passed away on June 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 26, 1940 to the late Larson and Virginia Lovedahl in North Carolina.

James was employed as a supervisor at Frog Switch Manufacturing Company from 1991 until 2002. He was a member of Carlisle Lodge 260 F. & A.M. and the National Rifle Association. An avid pipe smoker, James enjoyed history, especially learning about Gettysburg and collecting antique car models, swords and Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn. James proudly served his country in the Unites States Marine Corps and the Naval Reserves.

James is survived by his wife, Barb Lovedahl; children, Crystal Kline of Oklahoma, Jiles Lovedahl (Pam) and Jenny Stonecipher (Will) both of Ohio; stepchildren, Michelle Ritchey (Bill) of Middletown and Matt Johnson (Melissa Lovin) of West Milton, OH; grandchildren Josh and Linsey Kline, Ashley and Grady Ritchey and A.J. and Zack Lovin; and great-granddaughter, Lola. Also surviving is his brother, Donald Lovedahl of Ohio. James was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and Darlene Lovedahl and his first wife, Betty.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home, Inc. 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Chaplain Ed Rabenstein officiating. Burial will be in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or PAWS, P.O. Box 855, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.