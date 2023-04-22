James F. Goodman

March 30, 1932- April 02, 2023

James F. Goodman, age 91, of Carlisle, PA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was born March 30, 1932, in New York, NY to the late James A. and Susan H (Scherer) Goodman.

James was a US Navy Korean War Veteran having served as a gunner aboard the USS Lake Champlain (CVA-39). He was a lifetime member and former Quartermaster of V.F.W Post 477 Carlisle, PA. James was also one of the original founding members of the Cumberland County Veterans Honor Guard. James was a career architect and kitchen designer who worked most recently at Home Depot. He also had a passion for educating students as a teacher's aide at Crestview Elementary School and planned various Veterans Day programs at Crestview Elementary and Lamberton Middle School. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, bowling, and cheering for New England sports teams. Above all, James cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara A. (Terins) Goodman; daughter Maribeth Heishman and her husband Jeffrey of Carlisle; grandchildren Billy Gallo, Anthony Gallo and his wife Brittny, Jason Gallo and his wife Melissa, Stephen Gallo and his wife Ann, Melissa Gallo, Terin Pazich and her husband Daniel, Lydia Frohm and her husband Drew and Eric Heishman and his wife Megan and great grandchildren Damien, Franklin, Jase, Logan, Kaylee, Ava, Sophia and Vera. In addition to his late parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter Ilona S. Newton.

A public visitation will be held at 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of James can be made to the Cumberland County Veterans Honor Guard, 20 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.