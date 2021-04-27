James F. Simon, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Born December 27, 1930 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Clyde and Helen (Goodfellow) Simon.

Jim moved to Wellsboro where he graduated from Wellsboro High School and attended Dickinson College after moving to Carlisle and then joined the U S Navy serving during the Korean War.

A former Scoutmaster, he was very involved in the Boy Scouts. He was retired from the U S Postal Service, having last served as the Carlisle Postmaster before his retirement.

Jim was a faithful member of Barnitz United Methodist Church, Carlisle. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling and artwork, especially wood carving and pen and ink drawing.

He was preceded in death by his first wife: Elaine (Decker) Simon; brothers Freddie Simon, Charles (Bun) Simon, Don (Skip) Simon and sister Beverly (Boots) Dick Simon.

Surviing are his wife: Barbara J. (White) Simon; two daughters: Susan Simon and Lee Anne Simon-Reck, a son: James F. Simon, 2nd. Also nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle, with the Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Burial will be on Friday at 2:00 PM in Shelley Fairview Cemetery, Williamsburg, PA. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 PM until time of service.