James Emmett McHugh

June 17, 1942- August 27, 2022

James Emmett McHugh, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 17, 1942, in Sharon, PA to the late Robert and Marcella (Kapturski) McHugh.

After high school, Jim served four years in the US Air Force where he was an MP. After his discharge from the Air Force, he was briefly employed by Sharon Steel before enrolling in the State Police Academy. Jim enjoyed 25 years of employment as a State Police Officer before retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police. He was a member of the Retired State Police Association. Jim loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Jim was a member of the Newville Fish and Game Club, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, and the Elks Lodge #0578.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Connie Lou McHugh of Carlisle; one daughter, Adrienne (husband William) Townsend of Newville; two grandchildren, Ashtyne Townsend of Hagerstown, MD and William Tyler (wife Angela) Townsend of Newville; two great-grandchildren, Adryana and Xavier Queen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Robert and Steven Paul McHugh.

A private graveside service was held at an earlier date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to Promedica Hospice (Carlisle), 1200 Walnut Bottom Road Suite 302 Carlisle, PA 17015.

