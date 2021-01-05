James Elmer “Jim” Bradley, age 84, passed away on December 31, 2020 at The Gardens at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg.

Jim was born January 24, 1936 in Carlisle Hospital, a son of George Abram Bradley and Esther Romaine Hefflefinger Bradley. Jim was known as a “blizzard baby”, having been born during the blizzard of 1936.

Jim lived in the family home in South Middleton Township until marrying his best friend and the love of his life, Mary Ormanoski on May 10, 1975. Mary O. Bradley, news reporter and columnist for The Patriot News, passed away April 23, 2009.

A graduate of Boiling Springs High School Class of 1953, Jim served in the U.S. Navy 1953-1957 and graduated from the U.S. Navy Photography “A” School in Pensacola, Florida. For 30 years (1957-1987), Jim worked for Allied Pix Service, Harrisburg, a commercial photography studio that supplied photographs for The Patriot News Co. newspapers.

Jim had been photographing the people, places and events of the Central PA area for more than 50 years. Mary O. and Jim Bradley were named Historians of the Year by Cumberland County Historical Society for their lifelong interest in local history.