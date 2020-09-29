James Edward Armold Sr., 74, of Newville, born April 27, 1946 in Newville to Webster and Mae Weigle Armold, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 in his home.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley, three sons James Armold Jr., of Newville, Stephen (wife Dawn) Armonld of Newville, Donald (wife Victoria) Armold of Warrenton, VA, one daughter Sheri (husband Douglas) Kann of Newville. A grandson Colton Kann, one granddaughter Jordan Kann, three step grandchildren Rachael and Elizabeth Grove and Daniel Armold; three sisters Marie Mary and Evelyn, and one brother William.

He is preceded in death by a brother Robert, one sister Erma, and a grandson Skyler.

James was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army. He retired from Seldon Cohick Masonry. He has served a a Upper Frankford Township Supervisor for the past 25 years. He was born and raised a farmer and butcher teaching his son Stephen over the years and becoming partners for JS Farms. James was always known for his famous sausage and scrapple.

A viewing will be held Thursday October 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, and Friday October 2, from 12 to 1 Pm. A funeral service with Rev. Phil Steele officiating will be held in the funeral home at 1 PM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery.