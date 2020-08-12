James Edgar Kilgore, passed away quietly with his daughter by his side and surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday August 5, 2020, at the age of 82. James was born in Carlisle PA on December 10, 1937 and was the son of the late James Lester Kilgore and Minnie (Kelly) Kilgore. James is also preceded in death by his nephew Dennis "Smoke" Kenney.

James is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years Cynthia (Nelson) Kilgore and by his daughters Rozalynn (Kilgore) Baker and Amy Kilgore, both of Mechanicsburg. He is also survived by his sisters Kathleen "Kate" Kenney and Linda (Kilgore) Haggerty and by his loyal friend, who he loved like a daughter Jennifer Mellinger of Mechanicsburg. He will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

When James was not spending precious moments with his family, he could be described as a man of many varied interests. Above all else, James truly loved fishing and was known to be a fishing mentor, passing along the treasured angling skills he amassed over the years to anyone he encountered in his path, as long as they were willing to learn. It should also be noted that his fishing excursions would not have been complete without the company of his faithful fishing buddy and daughter Amy at his side. Also, James was quite a soft ball player in his day and was said to know his way around a pool table pretty well. He was quite the character, a storyteller who always made you laugh. He was a hardworking man, who loved and lived his life like the song, My Way.