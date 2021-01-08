James David Eads, 83, of Carlisle, PA passed away January 7, 2021 at his home. He was born on December 2, 1937 in Bonne Terre, MO to the late Charles "Joe" & Edna (Burch) Eads. After the Army, he started his career in 1963 at PPG in Crystal City, MO; then in 1972 he transferred for PPG in Carlisle, PA. He retired after 37 years of service. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was an active member of the Carlisle Elks, Carlisle VFW and the Mount Holly Springs American Legion.

James is survived by his 3 children Jeff Eads (Tammy), Christy Dunlop (Art) and Greg Eads (Tricia.) He is also survived by 6 Grandchildren; Jessica, Felicia, Brinlee, Matt, Tyler, Michael and 2 great granddaughters; Addison & Hayden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Rose Eads. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers Ron and Bob Eads.

Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd of Chambersburg has been entrusted with his care. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Per Jim's wishes, his cremated remains will be taken on a trip through Yellowstone National Park. Online condolences may made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com