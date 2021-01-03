James Clyde Hartzell, 62, of Newville, PA, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born February 4, 1958 in Carlisle to the late Clyde Melvin and Rhuby (Vanasdalan) Hartzell.

James worked as a crew leader for Syntech Rubber Manufacturing Inc. He liked to go fishing and was always tinkering and building things at home.

Surviving are his wife, Jody Ann (Reeder) Hartzell of Newville; children, Brooke Mountz (Brian) of Florida, Megan Perales (Bryan) of Idaho, Emily Hartzell of Carlisle and Tyler J. Hartzell of Newville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Payton Mountz, Sydnee Perales and Brylee Perales; sisters, Barbara Weary (Richard)and Nancy DuMont of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Rick Pike.

A public service will be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.