James J. Barefoot

December 13, 1929- May 10, 2023

James J. Barefoot, 93, of Carlisle, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late James and Orpha Barefoot and the husband of 67 years to Myrna (Cox) Barefoot.

Jim served in the US Air Force, working as an Air Frame Repair Instructor.

He graduated from California State College of Pennsylvania in 1955 and earned his Master's and Doctorate in Education from PSU.

James worked as an Educator/Administrator for the Carlisle Area School District for 34 years, retiring in 1988. He was honored as Teacher of the Year in Cumberland County in 1968.

He was associated with the American and Pennsylvania Vocational Association, the Vocational Administrators of Pennsylvania, the National Council of Local Administrators and the Pennsylvania Association of Adult and Continuing Education.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Tad Barefoot, of Carlisle; his daughter: Amy Stenvall (Jon), of Washington; his two grandchildren: Gunnar Stenvall and Kelsey Raynes (Todd), all of Washington; his two great grandchildren: Felicity and James as well as his brother: Richard K. Barefoot, of Altoona.

James was preceded in death by his sisters: Doris Sprow and Phyllisann Barefoot.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM Saturday, June 24, 2023 at First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, where Rev. Chris Schwab will be officiating. The family will greet guests from 10 to 11 AM prior to the service.

Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.