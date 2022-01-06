James A. Oyler, 72, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 5, 2022, in the Claremont Nursing Home, Carlisle. He was born September 7, 1949, in Carlisle, to the late Robert and Rebecca C. (Day) Oyler.

James worked for C.H. Masland & Sons for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors and he loved his family. He was a member of the Carlisle Fish and Game.

He Is survived by his loving wife, Judith Anne (McClintock) Oyler, of Carlisle; children, Robin, and Robert Oyler both of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Anthony, Madison, and James; one great-grandson, Geovanni; siblings, Linda Randall of Carlisle, Ken and Bill Oyler of Mt. Holly Springs, Cindy Emlet of Aspers, and Terry Oyler of New Oxford.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.