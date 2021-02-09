James A. Mentzer, Sr. 83, formerly of Newville, PA passed away on February 6, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Doris Ann Mentzer.

Born in Mount Union, PA, he was the son of the late, Sheldon and Dorothy (Vaughn) Mentzer.

He spent his career as an educator teaching middle school social studies.

James and his late wife, Doris, were the owners of Dogwood Acres Campground for over 30 years.

James is survived by his sons, James A. Mentzer, Jr. and the Reverend Timothy A. Mentzer (husband of Rev. Constance); and a grandson, Andrew.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 210 Brick Church Rd., Newville, PA 17241. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543 or to the church at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com